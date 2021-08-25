2GB
‘Everyone’s got a story to tell’: Enlightening documentary reveals reality of ageism

2 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
A new SBS documentary series aims to expose the true experience of age discrimination through hidden-camera experiments.

Host of What Does Australia Really Think About Old People Noni Hazlehurst told Joe Hildebrand the ageism seen in the show ranges from outright discrimination to a lack of representation or stereotyping in media and advertising.

“Everyone’s got a story to tell.

“I wasn’t shocked, but I think perhaps younger people might be shocked … it’s just the assumption that you’re not an interesting consumer.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

What Does Australia Really Think About Old People airs tonight (Wednesday 25 August Noni Hazlehurst at 8:30pm on SBS.

 

Joe Hildebrand
Entertainment
