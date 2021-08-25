‘Everyone’s got a story to tell’: Enlightening documentary reveals reality of ageism

A new SBS documentary series aims to expose the true experience of age discrimination through hidden-camera experiments.

Host of What Does Australia Really Think About Old People Noni Hazlehurst told Joe Hildebrand the ageism seen in the show ranges from outright discrimination to a lack of representation or stereotyping in media and advertising.

“Everyone’s got a story to tell.

“I wasn’t shocked, but I think perhaps younger people might be shocked … it’s just the assumption that you’re not an interesting consumer.”

What Does Australia Really Think About Old People airs tonight (Wednesday 25 August Noni Hazlehurst at 8:30pm on SBS.

Image: Supplied