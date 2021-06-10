‘Everyone remains a suspect’ after woman shot dead in her doorway

Police are appealing for information after a Newcastle grandmother was shot dead.

The 61-year-old was shot after she answered her front door at a home around 8pm on Wednesday on Queen Street, Stockton.

NSW Police Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey told Ben Fordham they currently have some footage but want dashcam vision to be sent in.

“At the moment there are no charges and everyone still remains a suspect.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview