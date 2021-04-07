‘Everyone is nervous’: Victoria restarts hotel quarantine

The first international flight has touched down in Victoria in about two months, with the hotel quarantine program relaunching for a third time.

Changes have been made after Victoria’s last outbreak was linked to hotel quarantine.

Testing will be doubled, and food drop-offs staggered as part of the changes.

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith told Ben Fordham “everyone is pretty nervous”.

“There are a lot of people in Melbourne this morning who are expecting, essentially, another lockdown in May. They’re praying that it doesn’t happen.”

