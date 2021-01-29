2GB
‘Every sport is different’: NRL CEO defends ‘progressive’ concussion policy

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for ‘Every sport is different’: NRL CEO defends ‘progressive’ concussion policy

The NRL are under increased pressure to introduce a tougher concussion policy, as the AFL tightens its own rules.

AFL players will now need to sit out for at least 12 days if they suffer a head knock, while NRL players are required to have a doctor’s approval to play within seven days of sustaining one.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo told Jim Wilson their current guidelines are “pretty progressive” already, but a mandatory stand-down period could be considered by the expert panel the NRL has convened.

“We’re not going to be making any knee-jerk reactions … every sport is different.

“I don’t think it’s a one-size-fits-all.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

