‘Essential service’ double standard prompts explanation from Minister

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for ‘Essential service’ double standard prompts explanation from Minister

Digital and Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello has defended the categorisation of ‘essential services’ amid an outpouring of anger from small business owners.

Hairdressers and beauticians are frustrated they’ve been forced to close while department stores remain open.

Other store owners want to close due to the health risk but feel unable to when competitors are operating.

In response, Minister Dominello put the decision down to “striking a balance” between the health response and impact on business.

He acknowledged the measures are hurting many financially, and called on his federal government counterparts to introduce more support.

“Let’s be frank, NSW has done more than its lion’s share when it comes to keeping Australia open,” he told Jim Wilson.

“That’s something that I was literally just speaking to the [NSW] Treasurer about … I know that he will have more to say about the support package.

“He’s speaking to Josh Frydenberg literally today and this evening … in relation to what other measures can be used by the feds to help out.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Minister’s explanation in full

Image: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
