Erroneous Dragons have ‘no spark in them’

3 hours ago
Continuous Call Team
CANTERBURY BULLDOGSDARRYL BROHMANDavid MorrowMark 'Piggy' RiddellSt George-Illawarra Dragons

The St George-Illawarra Dragons have descended to the bottom of the ladder tonight, losing 22-2 to the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

The loss marks their 7th in a row in New South Wales, and the Continuous Call Team aren’t holding out much hope for a rebound.

“Next year is their centenary, and unless things pick up, it’s going to be a pretty dismal 100th year,” David Morrow said.

“It wasn’t the most entertaining game of football I’ve every watched,” Mark Levy added, calling out the Dragons’ “simple mistakes”.

Darryl Brohman took pity on coach Paul McGregor.

“I hope he keeps his job … but I think he’s got to make changes.

“There’s no spark in them!”

Piggy Riddell reckons it’s time to bring in some younger players.

Click PLAY below to hear their full wrap of the game

 

Continuous Call Team
Rugby LeagueSports
