Episode 2: Breaking Politics – America Decides

1 hour ago
Breaking Politics

It’s the diagnosis that rocked the election campaign. Donald Trump testing positive for Covid-19.

Hosted by Cam Reddin, Breaking Politics – America Decides provides expert commentary and analysis on one of the most important elections in American history.

Episode 2: Pandemic President looks at President Trump’s COVID diagnosis and how it shapes the race for the White House.

Breaking Politics – America Decides is your 101 of American politics this election.

