Epidemiologist warns NSW may never reach zero COVID cases again

A medical expert is warning there’s no guarantee NSW will reach its target of zero cases of community transmission.

Leaders across the country have been chasing zero community transmission since the beginning of the pandemic, and successfully achieving it.

But UNSW Epidemiologist Professor Greg Dore told Ben Fordham “it may not be feasible” this time.

“The delta variant is different, it is more infectious.

“Once it’s very well established in the community … it will be tougher.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty