2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Epidemiologist warns NSW may never reach zero COVID cases again

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Greg Dore
Article image for Epidemiologist warns NSW may never reach zero COVID cases again

A medical expert is warning there’s no guarantee NSW will reach its target of zero cases of community transmission.

Leaders across the country have been chasing zero community transmission since the beginning of the pandemic, and successfully achieving it.

But UNSW Epidemiologist Professor Greg Dore told Ben Fordham “it may not be feasible” this time.

“The delta variant is different, it is more infectious.

“Once it’s very well established in the community … it will be tougher.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873