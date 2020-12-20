Epidemiologist warns northern beaches should be closed off

Checkpoints should be enforced to block off the northern beaches from the rest of Sydney, an epidemiologist warns.

Melbourne University Epidemiologist Professor Tony Blakely told Chris Smith the measures should be imposed for the next week.

All roads in and out of the northern beaches should be blocked off including, The Spit Bridge, Mona Vale Road and Warringah Road, he said.

“You can’t have people travelling out of those areas when you have an outbreak happening.

“The type of restrictions would have to last at least after Christmas and then be reviewed.”

