2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • Epidemiologist warns northern beaches should..

Epidemiologist warns northern beaches should be closed off

35 mins ago
chris smith
Tony Blakely
Article image for Epidemiologist warns northern beaches should be closed off

Checkpoints should be enforced to block off the northern beaches from the rest of Sydney, an epidemiologist warns.

Melbourne University Epidemiologist Professor Tony Blakely told Chris Smith the measures should be imposed for the next week.

All roads in and out of the northern beaches should be blocked off including, The Spit Bridge, Mona Vale Road and Warringah Road, he said.

“You can’t have people travelling out of those areas when you have an outbreak happening.

“The type of restrictions would have to last at least after Christmas and then be reviewed.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

chris smith
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873