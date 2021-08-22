Epidemiologist says Australia shouldn’t open up until kids vaccinated

A Sydney epidemiologist says Australia should not open up until children have been offered a COVID vaccine.

More than 200 children under the age of 10 tested positive to COVID-19 over the weekend.

Currently, Australia is expected to move away from lockdowns and open up at a significant rate when 80 per cent of over-16s are fully vaccinated.

Sydney University Epidemiologist Professor Alexandra Martinuik told Ben Fordham safety data on children is coming soon.

“70 per cent of the population is actually 56 per cent of the total population, that leaves a lot of people unvaccinated and vulnerable, not just children.”

Image: Getty