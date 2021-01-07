Epidemiologist explains the highly contagious UK strain

A Queensland hotel quarantine worker has sparked fears the strain of COVID-19 wreaking havoc in the UK has arrived on Australian shores.

Several locations in Brisbane have been put on alert after the cleaner moved around the community while asymptomatic.

Deakin University Chair of Epidemiology Professor Catherine Bennett told Chris Smith the more contagious UK strain makes it “more challenging to contain outbreaks once they’ve got footholds”.

“[It’s] not more deadly, but … if the same number of people get severe illness but more people are infected, the actual number of people impacted can go up.”

Professor Bennett confirmed the COVID-19 vaccines will protect against the UK strain, however the duration of the protection period remains to be seen.

