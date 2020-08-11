Environment Minister urged to reconsider brumby removal

NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean is pushing ahead with a plan to rehome or destroy up to 4000 brumbies in the Kosciuszko National Park.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro is calling on Mr Kean to authorise a recount of the feral horses.

Former Nationals MP Peter Cochran told Ben Fordham the Environment Minister needs to reconsider.

“I would urge the Minister to relook at the situation and take control of his department.

“The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service is out of control.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty