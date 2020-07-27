Environment Minister responds to ‘vulgar threats’ over brumby cull

A brumby cull protester has been caught planning a grisly demonstration on Environment Minister Matt Kean’s lawn.

Police are investigating an online threat by a woman to dump severed horse heads at the home of Mr Kean in defiance of the planned trapping and rehoming of feral horses in the Kosciuszko National Park.

“It’s like a scene out of The Godfather,” said Jim Wilson.

Mr Kean told Jim “robust debate is the cornerstone of our democracy in NSW and there can be no place for intimidation or vulgar threats like that”.

“We’re not talking about removing all the horses, we’re talking about removing them from very sensitive areas of the park which are threatening some of our most endangered and threatened species.

“At this stage, we’re looking to trap and rehome them … we’re not proposing lethal means to remove the horses.”

