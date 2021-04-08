2GB
Entertainer Peter Combe’s ‘bleeding obvious’ secret to intergenerational success

3 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Award-winning children’s entertainer Peter Combe has revealed his secrets to keeping generations of kids hooked.

The “godfather of kids’ music” told Joe Hildebrand he’s grateful his music has endured, and he can still fill large venues.

“I have this three-generational audience of young children, their parents … who [had] Toffee Apple and Newspaper Mama 30 years ago … bought for them, and their parents.”

His secrets to becoming a popular kids’ entertainer include catchy choruses, funny voices and songs with echoes, but his biggest piece of advice “seems like stating the bleeding obvious”.

“You need to actually like children.

“It’s like a lot of things in your life; you sort of half stumble into it and … realise it’s the right thing for you.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Peter Combe is touring this month with the Fabulous Combettes, click HERE for details.

