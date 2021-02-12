Energy Minister attacks NSW’s ‘diabolical’ roadmap in fiery interview

NSW’s renewable energy policy has drawn the ire of federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor, in response to reports another coal plant upgrade was dumped when the roadmap was announced.

Delta Electricity intended to apply for federal funding to upgrade a turbine in their Hunter Valley power plant, but now say the project is not economically viable.

“What’s happened is diabolical,” the Energy Minister told Deborah Knight.

“The reason it’s not going ahead is because of NSW’s completely unprecedented plan … frankly, that is not good for the people of NSW.”

Australia is under significant pressure from the international community to introduce a net zero emissions by 2050 target.

Mr Taylor fired back, taking “extraordinary exception” to the suggestion Australia is “trailing the rest of the world”.

“We’re not trailing the world on anything … we have smashed our Kyoto targets, we will smash our Paris targets, we don’t grandstand as a country.”

