Energy Minister addresses claims he pressured gas experts to alter findings

Energy Minister Angus Taylor is denying an allegation he pressured an official from an energy agency to alter modelling on gas.

ABC’s Four Corners claims the Minister pressured the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) to change the findings of a report, unfavourable to the growth prospects of gas-fired power.

Mr Taylor told Chris Smith the federal government was asked to provide feedback on the draft report.

“I do what it’s my job to do, which is to make sure that the work that’s done by agencies is right.

“We’ve seen AEMO, in particular, dramatically under-forecast the amount of gas that’s needed in the system.

“They’ve under-forecast the amount of gas needed in the system many times in the past.”

Image: Getty/ Sam Mooy