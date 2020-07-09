‘End the complacency’: Jim Wilson calls out Double Bay pubgoers

Patrons of the Golden Sheaf hotel in Sydney have been slammed after vision emerged of the huge queue to get in.

A social media user posted the image, snapped on Wednesday night, showing the large crowd overtaking the footpath with no social distancing in place.

Jim Wilson called out the pubgoers’ “scant regard” for their own safety and that of others.

“I think it’s a disgrace.

“Let’s be very clear on this: to those at the Golden Sheaf and other pubs, at restaurants and cafes, and shopping centres, end the complacency.

“This health crisis is very real.

“I’m not being a party pooper, but your self-entitlement and complacency in a really fragile and dangerous climate is beyond belief.”

Police responded shortly after the photo was taken, and assisted security with restricting the number of people in the line and moving on the rest of the crowd.

A walk-through was also conducted, and the venue was deemed compliant with public health orders.

In a statement, CEO of Sheaf owner Solotel Group Justine Baker said from now on only bookings will be accepted into the pub after 8pm on Wednesday nights.

“It is the collective responsibility of all staff, guests, operators and authorities to ensure the safety of each other.” (full statement below)

The Australian Hotels Association’s John Green told Jim Wilson he’s spent all day reminding publicans and hoteliers to abide by restrictions outside their venues as well as inside.

He said the Golden Sheaf incident was caused by young people refusing to comply with directions.

“The venue is employing additional security guards … and they’re going to limit their queue to 20.

“They know the spotlight’s on them. They’ve got the message loud and clear. They are an extremely compliant venue.”

Many patrons remain “oblivious”, Mr Greene said, to the impact on venues when they don’t do the right thing.

“This is a shared responsibility. If we don’t want to see these shutdowns occur … then everyone needs to get a handle on this.”

Image: Reddit