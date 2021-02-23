2GB
Employment Minister stands by dob in a dole bludger hotline

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Michaelia Cash
Australian employers are being encouraged to report unemployed Australians who refuse job offers.

People on the JobSeeker unemployment benefit will get an extra $25 a week, in a permanent increased planned by the federal government.

The reporting hotline will kick off in April.

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash told Ben Fordham investigations will be carried out before action is taken.

“My department will of course investigate all of this, they will speak to the job seeker.

“But ultimately we believe, as a government, if you are able to accept a job you should do that.”

