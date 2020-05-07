Employers want to enforce COVIDSafe app among workers
Employers want to make it compulsory for employees who are returning to work to download the COVIDSafe app.
The federal government hasn’t made the tracing app compulsory. It has been downloaded more than five million times.
Now, as the government considers easing restrictions, all businesses need to focus on keeping their workplace ‘COVID safe’.
NSW Business Chamber chief Stephen Cartwright told Deborah Knight it’s a reasonable request.
“If that person is asymptomatic … they could be coming to work day after day infecting all of the other staff and customers.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview