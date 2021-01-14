2GB
Employers to navigate legal minefield as vaccine rollout nears

2 hours ago
Chris Smith
Image for Employers to navigate legal minefield as vaccine rollout nears

There are concerns mandating vaccine uptake could put employers at risk of breaching anti-discrimination legislation.

Harvey Norman owner Gerry Harvey told Chris Smith he’ll encourage all employees to receive the jab, and a fully-vaccinated workforce could help bring customers through the door.

However, Business NSW CEO Nola Watson told Chris the vaccine rollout will create legal challenges and called on government to provide clear guidelines to businesses.

“Employers have this legal responsibility to have a safe workplace … the challenge is how you enforce this.

“You’ve got to be careful, because we can’t have employers being turned into policemen on everything.”

Image: Getty

