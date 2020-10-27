2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Emotional cafe owner shares devastating..

Emotional cafe owner shares devastating impacts of Melbourne’s lockdown

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
cafecovid-19Melbourne

A cafe owner has shared the personal and emotional impact of lockdown in Melbourne.

Match & Co cafe owner Adrian Rigotto told Jim Wilson a lot people in hospitality were struggling, and many in the community were “doing it tough”.

On Sunday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced cafes, restaurants and pubs could open, from Wednesday with strict capacity limits.

Mr Rigotto said the impacts were far-reaching.

“Jim, it’s devastating: we are down about 90 per cent, we used to employ up to 30 employees.

“We are down to 5.

“There are a lot of people who have lost jobs, they have no income.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Today

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873