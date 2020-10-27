Emotional cafe owner shares devastating impacts of Melbourne’s lockdown

A cafe owner has shared the personal and emotional impact of lockdown in Melbourne.

Match & Co cafe owner Adrian Rigotto told Jim Wilson a lot people in hospitality were struggling, and many in the community were “doing it tough”.

On Sunday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced cafes, restaurants and pubs could open, from Wednesday with strict capacity limits.

Mr Rigotto said the impacts were far-reaching.

“Jim, it’s devastating: we are down about 90 per cent, we used to employ up to 30 employees.

“We are down to 5.

“There are a lot of people who have lost jobs, they have no income.”

Image: Today