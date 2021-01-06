Electoral College count down to the wire in final stage of election

The United States is tensely awaiting the vote tally of two runoff seats in Georgia, which will decide which party holds the Senate.

Executive Director of the Centre for Independent Studies Tom Switzer said the two pending Senate seats will be influential to both parties.

Democrat control of the Senate will enhance “Democrat President Joe Biden’s chances of legislating a more left-wing agenda that will repeal a lot of the Trump agenda,” he told Luke Grant.

Congress will officially tally electoral college votes, which is the final step to Joe Biden being officially certified as president.

Mr Switzer said Donald Trump’s moves to reject electoral votes will likely be unsuccessful as “there has been no evidence of widespread irregularities in the voting process two months ago.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images