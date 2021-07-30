2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Elective surgeries postponed in Greater Sydney to relieve ‘exhausted’ health staff

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
BRAD HAZZARDelective surgeryHospitalsNSW Health
Article image for Elective surgeries postponed in Greater Sydney to relieve ‘exhausted’ health staff

Non-urgent elective surgeries have been suspended in public hospitals in a bid to ease pressure on the state’s health system.

Urgent surgery will proceed, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard explained, but category two and three surgeries, such as cataracts, will be delayed.

NSW Health staff are “exhausted” he said, with the number of patients presenting to hospitals with COVID symptoms “very problematic”, and hundreds of employees in isolation.

“They’ve made a decision to ease back, and try and relieve some of the pressure on the frontline staff.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full details

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873