Elderly couple rescued from burning home

An elderly couple have been rescued from the balcony of their burning home on Sydney’s northern beaches.

Just after 8pm on Wednesday emergency services were called to Dublin Avenue, Killarney Heights, after reports of a house fire.

Neighbours heard the couple’s cries and rescued the 89-year-old and 84-year-old from the upper-level balcony.

They, along with one of their neighbours, were taken to Northern Beaches Hospital suffering smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

The house was completely destroyed.

