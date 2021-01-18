2GB
Elderly Australians ‘die waiting’ for aged care placements

7 hours ago
Jim Wilson
aged careIan Henschkeseniors
Article image for Elderly Australians ‘die waiting’ for aged care placements

Aged care advocates are demanding further government intervention after it was revealed the vast majority of elderly Australians are waiting more than a year for in-home care.

The Daily Telegraph reports NSW has topped the waiting list, with more than 32,000 people in the queue.

National Seniors Australia chief advocate Ian Henschke told Jim Wilson 16,000 people died in one year while on the waiting list for a home care package.

Only 2,000 of the government’s promised packages have gone to the most frail and vulnerable so far, he said.

“The thing we are pleased about is that … Greg Hunt, the Health Minister, is now the aged care minister – it’s recognising that aged care is a health issue.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

