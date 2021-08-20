Eight months without family motivates Dragons captain to join NRL ad campaign

The NRL have today launched an advertising campaign populated by the game’s biggest stars, encouraging uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine.

St George Illawarra Dragons captain Ben Hunt told James Willis he enthusiastically joined in the ad campaign, given its personal resonance.

“Most of my family is up in Queensland, and I haven’t had the opportunity to see them for going on eight months now.

“I think this is the way forward, and the way out of this COVID situation that we’re in, and to keep the game going as well.”

Hunt hopes a high vaccination rate in the NRL will help players be as “free to do what they like” as American NFL players.

He’s confident none of his fellow Dragons are “totally against” getting vaccinated.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: St George Illawarra Dragons/Official website