Effie hit with ‘false economy’ revelation during lockdown

Australian entertainer Effie Stephanidis has recovered from lockdown, emerging with a new show.

But it hasn’t been easy to bounce back from lockdwon, Effie revealed to Deborah Knight.

“The mirror and I had a fight and we weren’t talking to each other for a while there, which is rare for me.

“Two months in, I woke up with Frida Kahlo’s monobrow and Salvador Dali’s moustache.”

But Effie admitted the lockdown brought about some home truths.

“I myself have lived in a false economy of delusion my whole life.”

“Wow, you have walked into the room of mirrors, haven’t you!” Deb said.

Tickets to Effie’s tour can be purchased here.