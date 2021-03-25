2GB
Effie hit with ‘false economy’ revelation during lockdown

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
Effie
Article image for Effie hit with ‘false economy’ revelation during lockdown

Australian entertainer Effie Stephanidis has recovered from lockdown, emerging with a new show. 

But it hasn’t been easy to bounce back from lockdwon, Effie revealed to Deborah Knight.

“The mirror and I had a fight and we weren’t talking to each other for a while there, which is rare for me.

“Two months in, I woke up with Frida Kahlo’s monobrow and Salvador Dali’s moustache.”

But Effie admitted the lockdown brought about some home truths.

“I myself have lived in a false economy of delusion my whole life.”

“Wow, you have walked into the room of mirrors, haven’t you!” Deb said.

Watch the full interview below

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Tickets to Effie’s tour can be purchased here.

Deborah Knight
Entertainment
