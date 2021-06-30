2GB
Education Minister wants teachers prioritised in vaccine rollout

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
covid-19Sarah Mitchell
Article image for Education Minister wants teachers prioritised in vaccine rollout

The NSW Education Minister will lobby the federal government to prioritise teachers in the vaccine rollout.

The state government wants all children to return to school after the lockdown, but with restrictions in place as a result of the transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19.

NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos told Ben the federal government must prioritise teachers for vaccines.

“Here we are now, with the monumental mess in respect to the vaccination rollout.”

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell agreed teachers should be first in line, after frontline health workers.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Mark Kolbe 

EducationHealthNews
