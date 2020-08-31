Education Minister rejects ‘premature’ calls for NAPLAN overhaul

A review of NAPLAN has some states and territories calling for a massive overhaul of the literacy and numeracy assessment regime.

Victoria, NSW, Queensland and the ACT are pushing to scrap NAPLAN in favor of a new broader standardised test.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan told Jim Wilson there won’t be any changes to the test until everyone agrees to take it online.

“What we want to do with NAPLAN is first of all get all states and territories adopting NAPLAN online.

“That is the focus of the Commonwealth government … then we can look at what are some sensible changes that you could make once you have everyone online.

“Until we get there, looking at other things you would do with NAPLAN is premature.”

