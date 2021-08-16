2GB
Economics Professor pushes back against lockdowns

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
covid-19Professor Gigi Foster
Article image for Economics Professor pushes back against lockdowns

An economics professor is arguing the effects of lockdown cannot be ignored as the pandemic rages on.

Professor Gigi Foster told Ben Fordham people are dying from other illnesses and are feeling the mental impact of lockdowns.

“It has become extremely unacceptable, socially, to focus on something other than COVID.

“What we need is a new political message. We need to get Australia back to work, back to school, and back to the international community for the health and welfare of this country.

“Other things matter.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

AustraliaHealthNews
