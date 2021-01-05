Early end to northern beaches lockdown on Acting Premier’s agenda

The federal member for the northern beaches is lobbying the NSW government to end the northern zone lockdown as soon as possible.

The locked down zone, encompassing North Narrabeen, Mona Vale and the Pittwater area, is due to rejoin Greater Sydney restrictions after January 9 at the earliest.

Mackellar MP Jason Falinksi told Chris Smith he’s been in contact with Acting Premier John Barilaro, urging for the struggling businesses to be allowed an extra weekend of trade.

“In the last five days, we’ve had one case, and that person had already been self-isolating.

“The sooner we can help those businesses get back up and running again so they can start getting some cash through the door, the better off everyone will be.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Mr Barilaro confirmed he will look for “an opportunity to revisit” an early easing at this morning’s meeting of the emergency committee, but told Chris he didn’t want to “pre-empt any outcome”.

“The cycle of 14 days has been what’s kept this state safe.

“There is science behind that, and that’s why the 9th of January is one of those milestone dates.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview