Dumped minister’s loveless diss on new leader Barnaby Joyce

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Barnaby JoyceDarren Chesterfederal politicsNational Party
Article image for Dumped minister’s loveless diss on new leader Barnaby Joyce

Former veterans affair minister Darren Chester has been replaced after backing the wrong horse for the Nationals leadership, and his response was brutally honest.

Mr Chester supported Michael McCormack in the party’s leadership spill last week, and lost to Barnaby Joyce.

Having been moved to the backbench, he called out an “incoherent” conversation he had with his new leader following the demotion.

Press PLAY below to hear Mr Chester’s loveless response

Image: Jenny Evans/Getty Images, Sam Mooy/Getty Images

Deborah Knight
NewsPolitics
