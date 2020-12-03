2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dubbo MP says drug deterrent needs to stay in place with ice addictions on the rise

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
DubboDugald Saunders
Article image for Dubbo MP says drug deterrent needs to stay in place with ice addictions on the rise

Nationals MP for Dubbo Dugald Saunders believes ice addictions have increased over the last five years in regional communities.

The government is considering a soft approach towards drug users, including ice users, which has sparked outrage amongst the public and within the cabinet.

Mr Saunders told Ray Hadley people with an addiction need to be supported but drug use should not be normalised.

“Ice is so cheap and has such a big effect so quickly.

“If there is no deterrent at all I don’t see how you can actually get that message through to young people that drugs are not good.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873