Dubbo MP says drug deterrent needs to stay in place with ice addictions on the rise

Nationals MP for Dubbo Dugald Saunders believes ice addictions have increased over the last five years in regional communities.

The government is considering a soft approach towards drug users, including ice users, which has sparked outrage amongst the public and within the cabinet.

Mr Saunders told Ray Hadley people with an addiction need to be supported but drug use should not be normalised.

“Ice is so cheap and has such a big effect so quickly.

“If there is no deterrent at all I don’t see how you can actually get that message through to young people that drugs are not good.”

