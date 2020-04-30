Dubbo mayor won’t lift restrictions based on ‘armchair expert’ advice

Rural towns across Australia are growing restless with coronavirus restrictions, with many pushing to re-open due to their very low number of COVID-19 cases.

Despite the enthusiasm of some regional towns, Dubbo Mayor Ben Shields is concerned about opening up too soon.

He told Ben Fordham the people pushing for restrictions to be lifted are all politicians who don’t know what they’re talking about.

“If it was the Chief Medical Officer, if it was those sort of people saying let’s trial it in western NSW, in Dubbo, I’d certainly support it.

“These armchair critics and armchair experts, who are largely hanging around parliament houses, they need to take the advice of the experts.

“It’s got to be experts making these decisions, and not politicians.”

