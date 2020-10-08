Drone alerts oblivious surfer to circling shark
A drone has helped warn a pro surfer who, unknowingly, had a close encounter with a shark.
Matt Wilkinson was paddling at Sharpes Beach at Ballina when a drone ahead sounded a recorded message to alert him of the shark’s presence.
Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steven Pearce told Deborah Knight they held the drone close to try and deter the shark.
“We’ve actually done this numerous times, but this is probably the first time we’ve caught such incredible footage with a really close encounter.”
Image: Surf Life Saving NSW