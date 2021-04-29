2GB
Driver’s lucky escape after tram and car collide in Surry Hills

3 hours ago
Sydney CBDSydney Light Rail
A car has collided head-on with a Sydney tram in Surry Hills, trapping the vehicle’s driver.

Emergency services have freed the man, who sustained only minor cuts to his face, from the wreckage outside the Shakespeare Hotel on Devonshire Street.

Light rail services have now resumed between Central and Randwick on the L2 Randwick Line, and between Central and Juniors Kingsford on the L3 Kingsford Line.

Passengers are encouraged to allow extra travel time.

Traffic is heavy in the area.

 

