Driver racks up 200 demerit points for phone use

A NSW driver will spend 13 months in jail after accruing 200 demerit points for driving with a mobile phone.

The driver was caught 40 times by the mobile phone detection cameras in 2020.

“She managed to rack up all these fines before the letter arrived in the mail,” Ben Fordham said.

“Surely, we need a system that lets people know when they have been done!

“If it’s all about changing driver behaviour then let’s change driver behaviour.”

