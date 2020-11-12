Driver handed never-before-seen punishment for driving while disqualified

Ben Fordham is calling for Australians who drive while disqualified to be sent to jail after a driver was handed a creative suspension.

The Sutherland Local Court recently disqualified a man’s license for life, plus three months.

The driver is behind bars for driving while permanently disqualified.

“It means he won’t be able to jump out of the coffin and go for a joyride in the hearse,” Ben Fordham said.

“Apparently, no one in the courtroom had ever seen a penalty like it.

“The only way to keep them off the road is to put them in jail.”

Image: Getty