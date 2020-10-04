Dramatic police chase after car stolen at knifepoint

Four men have been arrested after a dramatic chase ensued when a woman’s car was stolen at knifepoint in Sydney.

A 29-year-old woman told police she’d parked her BMW in The Hills Showground Metro car park on Sunday morning when she was approached by a man who told her he had a knife and demanded the keys to her car.

She handed over the keys but was allegedly assaulted when she tried to run away, sustaining minor injuries.

About 9.30pm, the vehicle was spotted in Newcastle and a police chase was initiated. However, it was terminated shortly after when the vehicle reached speeds of 140km/h in a 60km/h zone.

Later that night the car was seen driving west along the New England Highway, Hexham, where it was followed by Polair.

The driver was forced to stop about 1am at police roadblocks at Ourimbah where four men in the car were arrested.

Acting Inspector Gavin Haydon told Ben Fordham road spikes stopped the vehicle.

“I think they’re in a bit of strife.”

