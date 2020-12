Wild storms across Sydney last night has seen the belltower of a historic federation home in Ashfield set alight.

It’s believed the copper roof attracted the lightning, sparking the blaze.

CHURCH FIRE | Firefighters from across Sydney’s Inner West are in attendance at this fire in #Ashfield. https://t.co/bPRCp3ldd4 — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) December 1, 2020

The fire was extinguished and the building saved.