Dragons’ Paul Vaughan sacked over party but de Belin suspension ‘doesn’t cut it’

The St George Illawarra Dragons board is being applauded for sacking prop and party host Paul Vaughan over his COVID protocol breaches.

The remaining 15 months of Vaughan’s contract has been torn up, the firing effective immediately.

Jim Wilson congratulated the club on the decision, but argued the punishment should’ve gone further for big name stars Corey Norman and Jack de Belin.

“One-game suspensions for the rest of these halfwits just doesn’t cut it.

“Have a look at what’s happening in the real world – businesses are going under, hard-working people are losing their jobs.

“These clowns are in such a privileged position, but the bulletproof attitude and arrogance has to stop.”

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo told Jim the suspensions have been staggered to avoid punishing the rest of the club and its fans.

“People do make mistakes – we want them to learn from that.”

Mr Abdo was “completely gutted” when he heard about the breach at the weekend, he said.

“We had senior players … – not just Jack [de Belin] and Paul Vaughan, other senior players in this group – they’re meant to be role models for the others.

“I was incredibly disappointed by everyone.”

Image: Mark Nolan/Getty Images