2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Don’t do it in front of your children’: Step-parents reminded to put kids first

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
childrenFamilyKaralee KatsambanisStep Family

Ahead of National Step Family Day this weekend, advocates are reminding parents to always put their children’s interests first.

Commentator and author of ‘Step Parenting With Purpose‘, Karalee Katsambanis told Jim Wilson parents need to start showing basic respect to the other step-parent.

“For step-kids, if they don’t see some good workable relationships between their parents and/or their step-parents, the chances are they’re going to replicate dysfunction down the track.

“Always remember your ex is your ex, but will never be your children’s ex.

“You have every right to bad-mouth your ex… but what you don’t have the right to do, is you don’t do it in front of your children.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873