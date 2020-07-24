‘Don’t do it in front of your children’: Step-parents reminded to put kids first

Ahead of National Step Family Day this weekend, advocates are reminding parents to always put their children’s interests first.

Commentator and author of ‘Step Parenting With Purpose‘, Karalee Katsambanis told Jim Wilson parents need to start showing basic respect to the other step-parent.

“For step-kids, if they don’t see some good workable relationships between their parents and/or their step-parents, the chances are they’re going to replicate dysfunction down the track.

“Always remember your ex is your ex, but will never be your children’s ex.

“You have every right to bad-mouth your ex… but what you don’t have the right to do, is you don’t do it in front of your children.”

