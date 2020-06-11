‘Don’t come’: Police threatening protesters with fines, arrests

The NSW Police Force is warning people to stay away from two illegal protests planned for this weekend.

The NSW Supreme Court has ruled a refugee rally planned for Sydney on Saturday is prohibited.

Despite this, the Refugee Action Coalition insists the rally will go ahead, with about 200 people expected to attend.

Justice Michael Walton ruled that, ultimately, the health risks outweigh freedom of speech “in the present context”.

Another planned protest will be held today, despite organisers failing to seek authorisation, with 3000 people expected to attend.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing told Ben Fordham the protest is illegal and will be treated as such.

“Don’t do it. At the end of the day, both of these public gatherings are unauthorised.

“We will be issuing infringement where we have to, we will be enforcing move-on directions and, hopefully it won’t get to this, we will make arrests.

“The message is pretty simple: don’t come.”

Image: Nine News