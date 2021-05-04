‘Dominant figure’ Adam Doueihi taking control at Wests Tigers

The Wests Tigers have secured a 16-8 win over the Dragons, their second victory of the season.

Five-eighth Adam Doueihi told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen he and Luke Brooks are working together well as a leadership team, headed by captain James Tamou.

“I’ve always probably been a bit of a dominant figure, I’m probably a bit more of a talker on the field than Brooks is.

“It’s part of my duty to speak when I feel I needed to say something, and I feel we’ve got a good mix with me, Jimmy and Brooks.

