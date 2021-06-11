2GB
Does State of Origin unfairly rob clubs and fans of their best players?

30 mins ago
James Willis
With the NRL’s best players dropping in and out of the Premiership for the next six weeks, James Willis has questioned the State of Origin structure.

James argued rugby league is one of, if not the only major sport in the world where its biggest stars have to sit out of games.

The Penrith Panthers’ Blues stars Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo, Brian To’o, and the Maroons’ Kurt Capewell will not play against Cronulla on Saturday.

Manly’s Tom ‘Turbo’ Trbojevic is also being rested.

“Last week [the Panthers] lost their first game of the season with seven [missing], losing to the Wests Tigers.

“All due respect … but if those Penrith players play, the Panthers don’t lose that game.

“As a fan, honestly, as much as I love State of Origin … I think it stinks, and I think it gives the other codes a free kick at this time of year.”

Press PLAY below to hear James’ comments in full

 

