Does State of Origin need a neutral venue?

The ACT, WA, SA, NSW and Queensland are all throwing a hat in the ring to host Origin I, with the MCG opener in doubt in light of the Victorian lockdown.

Picking Canberra’s GIO Stadium or Adelaide Oval to host would ensure neutral ground for the first game, but Mark Levy questioned whether such a move is even necessary.

“I still don’t understand why the league is intent on playing it at a neutral venue, when the series was split between Sydney and Brisbane before we started taking it to the other states.

“Why would you play it at a venue that can only host 25,000 people?”

Press PLAY below to hear Mark make his case

Image: Getty