2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Does State of Origin need a neutral venue?

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
rugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGINVictoria Lockdown
Article image for Does State of Origin need a neutral venue?

The ACT, WA, SA, NSW and Queensland are all throwing a hat in the ring to host Origin I, with the MCG opener in doubt in light of the Victorian lockdown.

Picking Canberra’s GIO Stadium or Adelaide Oval to host would ensure neutral ground for the first game, but Mark Levy questioned whether such a move is even necessary.

“I still don’t understand why the league is intent on playing it at a neutral venue, when the series was split between Sydney and Brisbane before we started taking it to the other states.

“Why would you play it at a venue that can only host 25,000 people?”

Press PLAY below to hear Mark make his case

Image: Getty

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873