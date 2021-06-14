Doctors to make home visits to distribute COVID jab

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has signed off on a move to allow doctors to make home visits to vaccinate the frail and elderly against COVID-19.

Doctors will be paid $56.75 for a visit to an aged care facility, disability residence or a patient’s home to distribute the jab.

Mr Hunt told Ben Fordham the vaccine must be accessible.

“We’re very focused on making sure that everybody has the opportunity to be vaccinated.”

