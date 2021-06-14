2GB
Doctors to make home visits to distribute COVID jab

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Greg Hunt
Article image for Doctors to make home visits to distribute COVID jab

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has signed off on a move to allow doctors to make home visits to vaccinate the frail and elderly against COVID-19.

Doctors will be paid $56.75 for a visit to an aged care facility, disability residence or a patient’s home to distribute the jab.

Mr Hunt told Ben Fordham the vaccine must be accessible.

“We’re very focused on making sure that everybody has the opportunity to be vaccinated.”

Ben Fordham
AustraliaHealthNews
