‘Dob them in!’: ‘Low-life’ thieves leave Sydney sports ground without lights

A sports ground in Sydney’s south-west has been left in the dark after about 600 metres of copper wiring was stolen from the field.

‘Bill Delauney Reserve’ in Revesby is now unable to accommodate its 23 sporting teams.

12 months ago copper cabling was stolen from another sports ground in the area.

City of Canterbury-Bankstown Mayor Khal Asfour told Ben Fordham there’s no CCTV near the field.

“We’ve got four lighting towers there… and some low-life has come in and stolen the copper cabling.

“These cables were live. These guys knew what they were doing.”

He says there were no witnesses to the crime.

“If there’s anyone that knows anything about this, please dob them in!”

