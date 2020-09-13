‘Disunity is death’: Nationals MP’s message in the wake of koala fight

Nationals MP Melinda Pavey is throwing her support behind embattled John Barilaro as senior Liberal MPs call for him to step down.

Liberal Ministers David Elliott and Andrew Constance have questioned whether Mr Barilaro can remain Deputy Premier after almost causing the Coalition to split over Koala laws.

Ms Pavey told Ben Fordham “disunity is death”.

“John Barilaro has been a great leader. The worst thing the Liberal Party can do is tell the National Party what to do.

“I know he ruffles feathers, but he ruffles feathers for good. He is doing the best he can.”

