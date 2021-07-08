2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Disgraceful act’: Person of interest in Bunnings spitting incident interviewed by police

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
BunningsNSW Policespitting
Article image for ‘Disgraceful act’: Person of interest in Bunnings spitting incident interviewed by police

A man has spit on another customer in an altercation over face masks at Thornleigh Bunnings.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed to Jim Wilson a man is being interviewed at Hornsby police station, assisting officers in their enquiries.

“That is a disgraceful act, and we’re asking for people to show some humanity.

“If someone is asking you to put a mask on, it’s because they’re caring about your health and the health of others.

“There was nothing threatening in the male’s action.”

Press PLAY below to hear the details

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
CrimeNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873