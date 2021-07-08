‘Disgraceful act’: Person of interest in Bunnings spitting incident interviewed by police
A man has spit on another customer in an altercation over face masks at Thornleigh Bunnings.
NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed to Jim Wilson a man is being interviewed at Hornsby police station, assisting officers in their enquiries.
“That is a disgraceful act, and we’re asking for people to show some humanity.
“If someone is asking you to put a mask on, it’s because they’re caring about your health and the health of others.
“There was nothing threatening in the male’s action.”
